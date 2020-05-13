Room For Improvement – Former Rangers Star On Steven Gerrard At Ibrox

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Gavin Rae is of the view that Gers boss Steven Gerrard has made good progress at the club, but feels there is still room for improvement.



Gerrard started his managerial career with Rangers, taking charge of the club ahead of the 2018/19 season, where he finished second in the Scottish Premiership.













The ex-Liverpool captain has won three Manager of the Month awards since his reign at the club, with positive signs of progress being made.



Rae thinks Gerrard has done well in his time at Ibrox and believes the 39-year old has established a winning mentality and motivated the players to do well.





However, the former Scotland star feels that as well as Rangers have done under Gerrard there is still room for improvement to be made.







"I think Steven has done well to an extent. He changed the mentality when he came in and galvanised the players, bringing a winning mentality back”, Rae told the Glasgow Times.



“Unfortunately, as poor as Rangers have been since the split, Celtic have been the opposite, so that creates a gap again.





"For a young manager he's done well, there's been some good signings, some alright signings.



“Unfortunately, at a club like Rangers you're judged on winning games every week and winning trophies and he's not delivered yet.



“I do think he's done well but there is room for improvement."



Rangers were closing in on rivals Celtic this season in the Scottish Premiership before their form collapsed following the winter break.

