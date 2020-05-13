Think Twice – Former Fiorentina Star’s Message To Tottenham Target Federico Chiesa

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Fiorentina star Alessandro Diamanti has told Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked Federico Chiesa to think twice about leaving La Viola now.



The Italy international has been regularly linked with a move away from Fiorentina, where he came through the youth ranks, and the Serie A club could be tested with bids this summer.













Chiesa, the son of Enrico, has been linked with a host of clubs from the Premier League, including Chelsea and Tottenham.



Diamanti, who had two loan spells at Fiorentina, does not believe that this summer though is the right time for Chiesa to move, especially in light of the club's takeover by American businessman Rocco Commisso last year.





"I don't know what he wishes or what the idea of Rocco Commisso is", Diamanti said on a video via Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.







"I can only say that the new president has brought so much enthusiasm to Fiorentina.



"If I were Chiesa I would think twice about the new [look] club before leaving."

