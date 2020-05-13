Trabzonspor Set Face Against Alexander Sorloth Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Trabzonspor are keen to keep hold of on loan striker Alexander Sorloth, who is expected to be in demand in the summer and has been linked with a host of clubs.



Sorloth joined the Turkish club in the summer of 2019 from Crystal Palace on a two-year loan deal, with the Super Lig side having the option to buy him permanently at the end of the loan spell.













The Norwegian has been in outstanding form for Trabzonspor, finding the back of the net on a regular basis for the Turkish league leaders.



His form has seen a host of clubs linked with wanting to sign him, but Trabzonspor have decided they want to keep hold of Sorloth and will not look to sell, according to Turkish daily Takvim.





The Turkish outfit are adamant in their view that they want to keep hold of Sorloth amidst interest from clubs such as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea.







Sorloth still has one year left on his loan deal after this season and Trabzonspor are expected to trigger their purchase option in his loan on the back of his impressive performances at the club.



The in-form marksman has scored 25 goals in 39 appearances for his side across all competitions while also registering seven assists.





Trabzonspor sit on top of the Turkish Super Lig table, level on points with Basaksehir, with the season suspended due to the current situation.

