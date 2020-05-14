Claim From Italy: Newcastle United Will Bid For Ligue 1 Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are set to try to sign Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore when the summer transfer window swings open, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Magpies are expected to splash the cash in the summer if an expected takeover of the club by a consortium including the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia goes through.













Newcastle have been linked with a host of players on the back of their expected new spending power and Lyon attacker Traore is in their sights.



And the Magpies will try to buy Traore from Lyon in the summer, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.





Traore is attracting interest from several sides and a number of clubs have already enquired about his situation at Lyon.







The 24-year old is on the radar of German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, while he has interest from several Spanish sides.



It remains to be seen how much Lyon might want to sell a player under contract until 2022.





Traore turned out for Lyon 23 times this season in Ligue 1, with the winger scoring once and assisting three times in the process, while he picked up six yellow cards in the process.

