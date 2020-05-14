XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

14/05/2020 - 15:54 BST

Claim From Italy: Newcastle United Will Bid For Ligue 1 Star

 




Newcastle United are set to try to sign Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore when the summer transfer window swings open, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Magpies are expected to splash the cash in the summer if an expected takeover of the club by a consortium including the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia goes through.  


 



Newcastle have been linked with a host of players on the back of their expected new spending power and Lyon attacker Traore is in their sights.

And the Magpies will try to buy Traore from Lyon in the summer, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.
 


Traore is attracting interest from several sides and a number of clubs have already enquired about his situation at Lyon.



The 24-year old is on the radar of German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, while he has interest from several Spanish sides.

It remains to be seen how much Lyon might want to sell a player under contract until 2022.
 


Traore turned out for Lyon 23 times this season in Ligue 1, with the winger scoring once and assisting three times in the process, while he picked up six yellow cards in the process.
 