Had To Double My Concentration – Rangers Starlet On Loan Spell

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has admitted he has taken a step up in joining Livingston on loan and is sure that he will get better with every game he plays at the Tony Macaroni Arena.



McCrorie was initially loaned out to Queen of the South in the summer, but was called back by the Gers, who loaned him to Livingston in January, handing their youngster Scottish Premiership football.













The shot-stopper has settled in well at Livingston, starting all of their league games since joining the club in January, except for their game against his parent club Rangers.



McCrorie stressed the importance of consistency in the top tier, as he stressed the players in the Scottish Premiership are on a different level compared to the Scottish Championship.





On the performance front, the 22-year old claims he has had to up his concentration levels two times more than he was delivering in the second tier, stating one lapse of concentration will result in a mistake which will not go unpunished; he is confident he will continue to improve.







“When it [the loan] all came about, I was adamant to get it done. So, I felt ready that's why I wanted done straight away”, McCrorie told Rangers TV.



“My first game was against St. Johnstone, we won 1-0. I felt actually quite comfortable. You need to be doing it for a number of games in a row and you need to be consistent.





“It is a higher standard and I think the players are technically and physically on another level.



“In terms of concentration, for me when I'm all busy, needs to be double what it was in the Championship because you will get punished.



“I feel I have settled in pretty quick with it, I did well. The more games I will play, then the better I'll get.”



McCrorie has served a host of clubs on loan, starting with Berwick Rangers, Greenock Morton, Queen of the South and currently Livingston.

