I’d Done My Bit There – Rangers Talent Explains Loan Decision

Rangers talent Robby McCrorie has explained the reason behind him opting to end his loan stint at Queen of the South and instead join Livingston.



McCrorie joined Queen of the South ahead of the start of the current season but was recalled by Rangers in January, who shipped him out on loan again, to Scottish Premiership side Livingston.













The Scottish shot-stopper was first choice between the sticks for Queen of the South and has also slotted in as first choice at the Tony Macaroni Arena with Livingston, starting in every game he has been available for.



Some eyebrows were raised at the 22-year-old switching clubs in mid-season, but McCrorie has lifted the lid on his reasoning.





McCrorie insists that he needed a new challenge, which Livingston have provided, even though he knows he could have continued to develop at Queen of the South; the shot-stopper stressed the importance of taking himself out of his comfort zone.







“The easiest thing I could have done was probably stay at Queen of the South because I was comfortable”, McCrorie said on Rangers TV.



“I get on and every day I felt comfortable in the league.





“It was a test, don’t get me wrong, I could have easily stayed there for six months and kept improving, I don’t have a doubt about that, but I felt like had done my bit there.



“And it was time, ‘I need to challenge myself again’.



“The more you can challenge yourself, put yourself in such situations that you are really not used to, the better you will get.”



McCrorie made eight starts for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership before the season was suspended, and 19 appearances for Queen of the South during his time at the Scottish Championship club.

