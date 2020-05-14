I’ve Got To Try To Be Step Ahead – Rangers Talent On Difference Between Leagues

Follow @insidefutbol





Robby McCrorie, on loan at Livingston from Rangers, has revealed the Scottish Championship kept him busier than the Scottish Premiership and believes he must learn to read the game in the top flight to stay one step ahead.



McCrorie spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South, after which he joined Livingston in the top tier in January.













The young Gers shot-stopper on loan at Livingston has made a positive impact at the club so far, adjusting to life in the top tier after starting the season with Queen of the South.



McCrorie makes no bones about the fact that life in the second tier is a busier existence for goalkeepers and feels top flight football is more about being ready at any moment.





The 22-year old Scot explained goalkeepers are expected to read the game more in the top tier, where they are not expected to be as busy making saves as the clubs in the lower leagues.







“I was busy at Queen of the South to be fair”, McCrorie told Rangers TV.



“It's just the way the Championship is. The Championship is just so relentless back and forwards for most goalkeepers, bar Dundee United.





“I think most goalkeepers were busy every game.



“But then I went to Livingston and, it's still a quick pace, but it's not as gung-ho as the Championship was.



“So, it's being switched on at the right moments and almost trying to be a step ahead of the play.”



McCrorie has kept two clean sheets in his eight league appearances for Livingston this season.

