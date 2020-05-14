Roma Calm Over Moise Kean Concerns But Other Options Preferred

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma hold a serious interest in Everton attacker Moise Kean and are relaxed about question marks over his behaviour, but the Italians are rated as more likely to move for Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez.



Kean made the move to Merseyside from Juventus for €27.5m in the summer of 2019, putting pen to paper to a five-year contract.











He has struggled to live up to his billing at Goodison Park and is already being linked with a return to Serie A, where several clubs have been credited with an interest.



Kean has been criticised for his off the pitch behaviour, but Roma are interested in the Everton man and calm about his character, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





However, Kean would command a substantial transfer fee and it is claimed that as such he is down Roma's shortlist of targets, with Chelsea attacker Pedro a potential option.







Pedro has struggled with injury problems this season and has only managed to make nine Premier League appearances for Frank Lampard’s side.



However, he is out of contract this summer and could move to Roma on a free transfer.





The Premier League is aiming to restart the season in June and Pedro could be offered the chance to extend his stay at Chelsea to complete the season.

