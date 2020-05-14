Southampton Yet To Receive Approach From Everton Or Tottenham For Star Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton have yet to receive an approach from Everton or Tottenham Hotspur for captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, despite the midfielder being strongly linked with both sides, according to the Daily Echo.



Hojbjerg is a key man at St Mary's and made the move to the club from German giants Bayern Munich.













The Danish interntional has been a crucial member of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, starting in all of the club’s league games this season, except for an appearance off the bench against Burnley on the opening day of the season.



Hojbjerg is expected to be in demand in the summer transfer window with both Everton and Tottenham mulling making a move for his services.





However, neither side have made an approach to Southampton to snap up Hojbjerg yet.







Hojbjerg has made nearly 130 appearances for the club in all competitions, with five goals and six assists to his name.



Southampton are 14th in the Premier League table with 34 points in 29 games and could be back in action next month, with the league planning to restart.





Everton and Tottenham may want to see the financial fallout from the suspension of football and the manner in which matches will have to be played next season before moving for Hojbjerg.

