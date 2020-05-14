Tottenham Hotspur Keeping Tabs On Serie A Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close eye on Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne as they look to bolster their defensive options in the summer.



Castagne signed for Atalanta in the summer of 2017 from Belgian side Genk, to replace the outgoing Andrea Conti who moved to AC Milan.













The Belgian has impressed during his time at Atalanta, helping the Serie A side to qualify for this season's Champions League, in which they have navigated through to the quarter-final.



Castagne's displays have not gone unnoticed and, according to Belgian daily Derniere Heure, both Tottenham and PSG are keeping a close watch on him.





PSG are expected to let another Belgian, Thomas Meunier, depart the Parc des Princes when his contract expires.







Tottenham have been linked with wanting Meunier, but could turn to Atalanta's Castagne as an alternative to the 28-year-old.



The Atalanta defender has made 14 Serie A appearances for his side this season, registering a goal and two assists in the process.





Atalanta are fourth in the Serie A table with 48 points, occupying a top four spot ahead of fifth placed Roma, and put eight goals past Valencia over two legs in the last 16 of the Champions League.

