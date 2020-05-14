You Don’t Have To – Werder Bremen Sporting Director In Message To Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool target Milot Rashica does not have to leave Werder Bremen this summer, the club's sporting director Frank Baumann has insisted.



Rashica joined Werder Bremen from Dutch side Vitese in January 2018, penning a four-and-a-half-year contract with the German club.













The Kosovo international has enjoyed a fine campaign with Werder Bremen this season, with his performances attracting interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool.



The Reds could make a move for Rashica when the summer transfer window swings open and the winger may be tempted by the prospect of joining the European and world champions.





Baumann knows that Rashica is capable of taking the next step and will leave Werder Bremen at some point, but insists it does not have to be this summer and feels the winger still has room to improve at the Weserstadion.







“Milot can develop here and be a really good Bundesliga player”, Baumann told Sky Deutschland.



“It is clear that the next step can come at some point, but it does not have to be this year.”





Werder Bremen have Rashica under contract at the club until the summer of 2022 and he has scored seven goals in 20 Bundesliga games so far this season, going on a run of six goals in just eight league games earlier this term.

