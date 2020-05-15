XRegister
15/05/2020 - 15:11 BST

Bayer Leverkusen Join Liverpool In Chase For 17-Year-Old Brazilian

 




Brazilian talent Talles Magno, who has been linked with Liverpool, is now firmly on Bayer Leverkusen's radar.

Magno plies his trade in Brazil for Vasco da Gama, although it remains to be seen for how much longer he will remain at the Estadio San Januario.  


 



The 17-year old's potential has been noted by a number of clubs in Europe, with European and world champions Liverpool having been linked with holding an interest.

Now there is competition from Germany for the forward, with Bayer Leverkusen on his tail, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.
 


Along with Liverpool, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio and Sevilla are also keen on the left-footed attacker.



The teenager has a release clause of €50m in his Vasco da Gama contract, but the Brazilian side are hoping for €30m as a minimum if no club agree to pay the clause.

Despite his age, Magno has already made 17 appearances for Vasco da Gama's senior team, scoring two goals in the process.
 


Magno, who won the U-17 World Cup with Brazil, is under contract at Vasco da Gama until the end of 2022.
 