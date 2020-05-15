Chris Wilder Is Very Modern Coach – Former Sheffield United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sheffield United striker Jan Age Fjortoft has hailed Blades manager Chris Wilder for his incredible work with the club this season and believes he is every inch a modern coach.



Wilder took charge of Sheffield United in 2016 and has guided the club up from League One to the Premier League.













The 52-year old’s first season in the Premier League as a manager has been successful and Sheffield United currently sit in seventh spot.



Fjortoft has lauded Wilder for his work with the club and revealed that he visited the Blades recently as a guest of the manager, who he thinks is a modern coach despite being seen as a typical British boss by some.





The ex-Sheffield United striker reminisced about his days as a player at Bramall Lane, recalling his partnership with Brian Deane when the duo were finding the back of the net for fun.







“I always make a live update on a United table as long as Sheffield are in front of Manchester”, Fjortoft told ESPN FC.



“Some months ago, I went back [to Bramall Lane], he [Wilder] is a die-hard Sheffield United fan and also a great manager.





“I had a wonderful time at Bramall Lane, scoring goals for fun together with Brian Deane and I got great memories from there.



“It was great to come back. Chris invited me, talking about his philosophy, and somehow it is easy to put Chris Wilder in a place where people say he is like an old kind of British manager.



“This guy is also a very modern coach and the way they have done this season is unbelievable.”



Sheffield United's final game before the season was suspended was a 1-0 home win against strugglers Norwich City, courtesy of a Billy Sharp header.

