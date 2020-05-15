He Was Devastating – Roma Legend Backs Potential Moise Kean Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma legend Ruggiero Rizzitelli has backed a potential move from the Giallorossi to snap up Moise Kean from Everton.



Kean has struggled to live up to his billing since joining Everton from Italian champions Juventus last summer, but his stock in Serie A remains high.













Roma are showing interest in taking Kean back to Italy and are claimed to be calm over his off the pitch behaviour.



Ex-Roma striker Rizzitelli has backed a potential swoop for Kean and thinks he is showing a similar kind of attitude to Daniele De Rossi in his youth, feeling the striker must just channel his energy.





He told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: "As a temperament I would say he is one from Rome.







"He has what I call a healthy ignorance. Remember De Rossi as a boy? He picked up a few too many cards, but he gave his soul.



"Kean has a big heart. He just needs to channel his energies in the right way."





The Roma legend paid close attention to how Kean performed when he was on the books at Juventus and feels former Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri knew how to get the best out of him, dubbing the youngster "devastating" when on the pitch.



"At Juventus he was incredible, every time he went on the pitch he scored.



"Devastating.



"Allegri understood well that the boy had to be motivated to get the best out of him.



“In England and with the Under-21s it did not go well. I do not know the reason."



It is unclear if Everton will look to sell Kean this summer and whether Roma move to try and tempt the striker to head to the Italian capital.

