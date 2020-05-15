He’s So Much Knowledge of Game – Rangers Talent Sees Manager Qualities In Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Nathan Young-Coombes believes that team-mate Lewis Mayo has the makings of a future manager.



Young-Coombes, who joined Rangers from Premier League giants Chelsea, turns out with Mayo in the Gers' youth ranks.













Mayo played in the UEFA Youth League with Rangers earlier this season, but was loaned out to Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle in the January transfer window to aid his development.



Young-Coombes has seen enough of the centre-back to rate him as a future managerial prospect and told Rangers TV: "Lewis Mayo [would make the best future manager].





"Just because he has so much knowledge of the game.







"His positioning, awareness [is good], plus he is quiet, so it seems like he can do a job."



The Rangers talent also rates Mayo as the team-mate with the most intelligence.





"Lewis Mayo [is the most intelligent]. He's quite clever", he added.



Mayo made three appearances in the Scottish Championship for Partick Thistle before the season was suspended.



Forward Young-Coombes meanwhile netted four times in just five UEFA Youth League games for Rangers this season, catching the eye.

