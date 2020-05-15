I’d Like To See Moise Kean Back In Serie A – Former Roma Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Roma striker Sandro Tovalieri has admitted he would like to see Moise Kean back in Serie A once again, while he is also keen to see the Giallorossi sign Arthur.



20-year-old Kean is rated as an exciting Italian talent and Everton raided Juventus for his signature last summer.













However, the Italy international has found life tough in England and has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer.



Tovalieri, who represented Roma from 1982 to 1986, feels that Kean has bags of potential and looked superb during his spell at Juventus.





Roma are expected to make additions this summer and Tovalieri was asked about links with Timo Werner, Nabil Fekir, Arthur and Kean.







"Werner and Arthur are already established [players]", Tovalieri told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"But I would like to see Kean again, during his initial period at Juve he did extraordinary things.





"It would be nice to give him a chance again. He is a prospect of a player."



Tovalieri though has no doubt that he would like to see Roma capture Arthur.



"At Roma? I'd prefer Arthur."



Kean made 22 appearances in the Premier League for Everton before the league was suspended and hit the back of the net just once; his lone Toffees goal came at Goodison Park in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

