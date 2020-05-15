XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

15/05/2020 - 16:14 BST

It’s So Exciting – Everton Star Optimistic About Club’s Future

 




Everton veteran Seamus Coleman has expressed his excitement about the future that is in prospect at Goodison Park.

The Toffees scored a coup earlier this season when they tempted legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti to take charge at the club and the Italian has had an instant impact.  


 



Everton are also being backed by wealthy owner Farhad Moshiri and have plans to move into a new, state of the art stadium.

The proposed Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium will have a seating capacity of around 53,000 and the designs have generated excitement amongst some fans.
 


Coleman is excited about what the future holds for Everton, as he gets ready to enter his twelfth season on the books at the Premier League club.



“We’ve got an owner who’s backing the club and we’ve got a world-class manager", Coleman told Everton's official site.

“When you add the stadium plans to that, too, it’s so exciting."
 


Everton are expected to back Ancelotti in the transfer market over the course of the summer as the Italian looks to reshape his squad for the 2020/21 campaign.
 