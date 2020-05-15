Leeds United Win Race For Rangers Targeted Teenage Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have beaten off competition from a host of clubs, including Rangers, to win the race for youngster Charlie Allen, who will join the Whites later this year, according to Belfast Live.



The Northern Ireland Under-16 international is on the books at Linfield and his potential has caused a host of clubs to look at him closely.













Scottish giants Rangers are keen on Allen's talents, while Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all tracked him.



However, the Linfield forward will move to continue his development at Leeds, with the Whites claimed to have won the race for his services.





Linfield will receive a fee from Leeds for Allen, though it remains to be seen how much the Whites will fork out.







Allen has been dubbed a natural talent, with a superb range of passing and an eye for goal, and made his Linfield debut at the age of 15.



Leeds will bid to work with the Northern Irish youngster to develop his talents and push him to the first team in the coming years.





In a double blow, Linfield are also tipped to lose Dale Taylor, who is poised to head to link up with another English Championship side in the shape of Nottingham Forest.



Taylor also attracted interest from Leicester City and Derby County.

