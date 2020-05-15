Mentality – Tottenham Hotspur Star With Advice On Day To Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has stressed the importance of enjoying every day as it comes.



Vertonghen has now made over 300 appearances for Tottenham since joining the club from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2012.













The defender is coming to the end of his contract in north London and a host of clubs have been looking to snap him up, as he looks to extend his career well beyond his 33rd birthday.



In a Q&A session, the veteran defender while responding to a question on what his advice would be to himself as a 16-year-old, stressed the importance of approaching each day correctly, explaining: “Enjoy every day, with the right mentality."





Giving an insight into his personal regrets, the Belgium international said: "I’ve been in situations where I should have enjoyed every day, but I didn’t.







"Whatever your goals are in life, even if things aren’t going your way, enjoy that you have the chance to live and to live a good life."



Vertonghen helped Tottenham reach the Champions League final last season as they narrowly missed out on claiming the biggest prize in club football.





Tottenham could look to extend Vertonghen's contract on a short-term basis over the coming months as they bid to complete the current Premier League season.

