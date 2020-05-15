XRegister
15/05/2020 - 17:14 BST

Rangers Forward Recognises Loan Star From Just One Word

 




Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo is so quick that Gers star Greg Stewart recognised him by just the word "rapid".

Ojo, 22, is currently in the midst of a season-long loan at Rangers from Premier League giants Liverpool.  


 



The winger has caught the eye with his pace and Stewart, playing a game with team-mate Andy Halliday on Rangers TV where he had to guess the name of the player without the position, nickname, squad numbers or nicknames being said, quickly identified Ojo.

When Ojo's picture was held up, Halliday simply said "rapid" and Stewart replied: "Shey".
 


Stewart managed to guess all eleven players thanks to Halliday's descriptions.



Halliday, describing Nikola Katic, said: "Just smashes everybody in training all the time."

And the Rangers star used goalkeeper Andy Firth's social media activity to describe him.
 


"Loves Instagram, busy as anything", he said of the shot-stopper.

Ojo has made 36 appearances for Rangers over the course of the campaign, scoring five times and providing seven assists for his team-mates.
 