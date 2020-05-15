Schalke Up Against It To Keep Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke face a battle to keep hold of Everton target Jean-Clair Todibo, with the Bundesliga team firmly outsiders in the transfer scramble.



Todibo started his professional career at Toulouse before jumping ship to Barcelona in January 2019, where he has struggled to make an impact and was loaned to Schalke in the winter transfer window this season.













Schalke have a purchase option of €25m in Todibo’s deal, but the Bundesliga club do not have the finances to trigger the clause.



Todibo has other suitors, including Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, but Schalke are keen to try to keep hold of the centre-back.





However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Schalke are outsiders in the race to land Todibo as they want him on another loan deal.







Barcelona currently favour selling Todibo, meaning Schalke's hopes of keeping the defender are slim.



Todibo has made seven appearances for Schalke after signing for the club in January and will be hoping to make more appearances when the Bundesliga returns to action this weekend.





Schalke sit sixth in the Bundesliga table with 37 points, with nine games left to play this season.

