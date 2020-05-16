Cards Have Been Shuffled – Angers Sporting Director On Manchester City And Wolves Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Angers sporting director Sebastien Larcier is growing increasingly confident of keeping hold of Manchester City and Wolves target Rayan Ait-Nouri, due to the changing landscape in the game.



The left-back was the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid and Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, but Angers kept hold of him.













Ait-Nouri is just 18 years old, but Angers have been expecting to lose him this summer, with Premier League pair Manchester City and Wolves having been linked.



However, sporting director Larcier thinks that the suspension of football and its financial effects have changed the situation and as such, the club may be able to keep the talented Ait-Nouri.





"It is the first time that the football world has experienced a situation like this", the Angers official explained to Ouest France.







"It is difficult to predict the reactions of the big clubs, those who were likely to put down large sums on transfers.



"Before Covid-19, I would have said it would be difficult to keep him. With this new challenge, I think the cards have been shuffled."





Angers have Ait-Nouri under contract at the club until the summer of 2023 and keeping hold of the full-back would be a big boost to the French side heading into the 2020/21 campaign.



He made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 for the club this term, providing three assists from his full-back position.

