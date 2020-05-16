Everton And Arsenal Interested In 20-Year-Old Serie A Star, Toffees Keenest

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Arsenal are both keen on Hellas Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla, but the player favours staying in Italy at present, with Inter working to sign him.



Kumbulla has been marked out as a young defender with great potential by a number of clubs and Hellas Verona know that he is in demand.













Just 20 years old, Kumbulla has made 18 appearances in Serie A this season, helping Hellas Verona keep clean sheets in three of the last five league games he was involved in.



He has admirers from the Premier League and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are the keenest; the Italian saw Kumbulla up close during his spell in charge of Napoli.





Arsenal are also in the mix, but have not yet moved beyond enquiries about the player's situation.







However, Inter are working to keep Kumbulla in Serie A and it is claimed that remaining in Italy to continue his development is currently the player's first choice.



Inter have two players on loan at Hellas Verona in the shape of Federico Dimarco and Eddie Salcedo, and feel they could use the pair as make-weights.





Kumbulla, who has been capped by Albania at international level, has another two years left to run on his Hellas Verona contract.

