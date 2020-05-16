Inter Not In Valentino Lazaro Talks With Newcastle But Star Remains Out of Favour

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have not made any move to sign Valentino Lazaro from Inter on a permanent basis and will only decide at a later date whether to keep the Austrian, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Magpies snapped up Lazaro on a loan deal from Inter in January, with the winger having struggled to win over Antonio Conte at the San Siro.













Lazaro has so far made just four appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League, but it has been claimed that the Magpies have already decided to sign him on a permanent basis and are in talks to do so.



However, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Newcastle are not in talks to sign Lazaro from Inter yet.





It is claimed that the Premier League side have not decided on any signings and will need to settle on who their manager will be for next season first.







Lazaro though looks to have no future at Inter under Conte.



The Austrian could not win over the former Chelsea boss and the Nerazzurri will look to offload him elsewhere if Newcastle do not sign him.





Both RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in Lazaro, while his former club Hertha Berlin are also keeping an eye on his situation.

