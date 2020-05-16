Inter Yet To Receive Formal Proposal From Liverpool For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have not yet received a formal proposal from Liverpool for midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and intend to increase the player's salary.



Brozovic has been strongly linked with Jurgen Klopp's European and world champions, who could try to take him away from Inter this summer.













The midfielder has a release clause set at €60m in his contract, but Inter are calm over the situation and could still try to keep him if a bid to meet that sum was made.



Liverpool have not put in a formal proposal for Brozovic yet though, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.





Inter want to keep Brozovic happy and are still intending to negotiate a fresh, improved salary package with him.







He is seen as a key man by Inter coach Antonio Conte and the club are optimistic of keeping him at the San Siro.



Brozovic currently takes home €3.5m per year on a contract which runs until 2022.





The 27-year-old, who joined Inter in 2016, has made 32 appearances for the Nerazzurri this season under Conte, scoring against Lecce and twice against rivals AC Milan.

