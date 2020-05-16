It’s Dead – Leeds United Star Dismayed By Games Without Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has indicated he is dismayed by the prospect of playing football behind closed doors, dubbing the game "dead" without the fans.



The German first and second tiers returned to action on Saturday, but behind closed doors, with no fans allowed at the games.













The Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga are keen to complete their remaining fixtures this season, while the sight of games played in empty stadiums could soon be common place across Europe.



It is a prospect which does not delight Bamford, who took to social media to express his dismay after watching the Bundesliga play without fans.





He wrote on Twitter: "Well from that: football isn't gonne be the same for quite a while and it's dead without fans."







The Bundesliga saw the classic derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke take place with no fans, with BVB romping to a 4-0 win over their rivals.



The Premier League is planning to restart in June and games would take place behind closed doors, while it remains to be seen if neutral venues will be used.





The EFL is also planning to restart the Championship, with Bamford's Leeds looking to seal promotion to the Premier League in their final nine games.

