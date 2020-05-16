I’ve Bought Season Tickets – Virgil van Dijk Reveals Help For Former Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed he has bought four season tickets for next season for former club Groningen, in a bid to do his bit to help the side and fans.



The Eredivisie has been ended early based on the placings from when the season was suspended in March, with Groningen finishing ninth; Ajax have not been awarded the title however and there is no promotion or relegation.













It is unclear when teams will be able to play in front of fans again and Van Dijk is keen to do his bit to help Groningen through the financial uncertainty, as well as aiding supporters.



He took to Twitter to write: "I bought four season tickets for the coming season.





"With this I help FC Groningen at this difficult time.







"The season tickets will eventually be raffled amongst fans who cannot purchase one themselves!"



Van Dijk came through the youth ranks at Groningen and started his professional career at the Dutch club.





He turned out for Groningen until 2013, at which time Scottish giants Celtic swooped to secure his services for around £2.6m.



Van Dijk made over 60 appearances for the Dutch outfit, playing in the Eredivisie for two full seasons.

