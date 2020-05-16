Roma Coach Asks Club For Experienced Players, Tottenham Star Fits Bill

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has asked the club to bring in experienced players this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen fitting the bill.



The Giallorossi signed Chris Smalling from Manchester United on a loan deal last summer and the defender has impressed in Italy.













Roma want to keep Smalling, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, negotiations with Manchester United are increasingly difficult.



Fonseca has made clear he wants experienced players and the club have identified Vertonghen as the ideal centre-back to arrive in the event that Smalling cannot be kept.





It is claimed that Vertonghen is open to moving to Italy and his contractual situation makes him attractive to Roma.







The Belgian is out of contract at Tottenham this summer and would be able to move to Roma on a free transfer.



The 33-year-old has made 26 appearances for Tottenham over the course of the season and could add to that number if the Premier League campaign restarts.





The Premier League is pushing ahead with plans to restart the league in June and play the games still remaining.

