Very Likely – Club Brugge Boss Comments On Future of Newcastle and Wolves Target

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement believes that Newcastle United and Wolves target Emmanuel Dennis will leave the club this summer, with it being the right time for his departure.



Dennis helped Club Brugge to clinch this season's Belgian league title after the campaign was ended and declared finished.













The Nigerian forward struck five times in the Belgian top flight, while he also notched three goals in Club Brugge's Champions League campaign.



He has caught the eye of several clubs, along with team-mate Krepin Diatta, and has been linked with Premier League sides such as Newcastle and Wolves.





Club Brugge boss Clement is expecting Dennis to move on, though he feels that wide-man Diatta would benefit from a longer spell in Belgium.







"It is very likely that Dennis will leave", Clement told Belgian daily Derniere Heure.



"He can also count on a lot of interest. It is the time for him to take a new step.





"In my view it is still too early for Diatta.



"If Krepin stays with us for another season, he can then go to a club that is much bigger than those who are showing an interest in him [at the moment]."



Diatta has been linked with several sides, including Premier League strugglers Watford.



Dennis has a further two years on his contract at Club Brugge, while Diatta is locked down until the summer of 2024.

