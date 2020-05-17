Hurts To Say This – Former Liverpool Star Wants Reds To Sign Bruno Fernandes Style Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has cast an envious eye over at the Reds' rivals Manchester United and admitted he wants Jurgen Klopp to sign a Bruno Fernandes style player.



Manchester United negotiated a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign Fernandes in the January transfer window earlier this year and he has had an instant impact at Old Trafford.













The Portuguese has helped put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on a good run of form and in firm contention for a top four finish in the Premier League.



Molby admits it hurts him to say that he wants Liverpool to follow their rivals' lead and sign a Fernandes style player, but he feels Liverpool need variation in midfield.





"It might hurt me to say this a little bit, but if you look at the impact Bruno Fernandes has had at Manchester United, now I would love Liverpool to sign that type of a midfield player", he said on Hotel Tia.







"[I want] a midfield player that brings something different to what [James] Milner or [Naby] Keita or [Georginio] Wijnaldum or [Jordan] Henderson brings.



"So I would dearly love us to get [one like that]. Who would that be? We could go back to Germany, they play Monday night, Leverkusen, the young boy Kai Havertz looks a really, really good player.





"Let's wait and see and see what kind of money Liverpool have available to make transfers, but I think there are plenty of exciting young players out there", Molby added.



Havertz has been linked with a host of clubs, though with Leverkusen looking for at least €100m to let him leave it is unclear if he will depart the BayArena this summer.

