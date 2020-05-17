Inter Keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Track Warm, Aware of Timo Werner’s Liverpool Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are well aware that Timo Werner would like to join Liverpool and have been working on putting the pieces in place on a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Lautaro Martinez.



Martinez is wanted by Manchester City and Barcelona and could leave Inter this summer, with his €111m release clause leaving the Nerazzurri powerless to resist his departure.













Barcelona are considered the most likely destination for Martinez and Inter have been looking at potential replacements.



RB Leipzig striker Werner is amongst those players who have been considered, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the club are aware he would prefer to go to Liverpool.





They have instead been focusing on Arsenal hitman Aubameyang, who is claimed to be open to a return to Italy after a forgettable spell at AC Milan earlier in his career.







Inter are keeping the option of moving for Aubameyang warm and ready to go.



Aubameyang is considered to be the ideal option if Werner does join Liverpool as he is able to play with a strike partner and has substantial experience.





The Arsenal man's Premier League experience also makes him attractive to coach Antonio Conte, who has recruited heavily from the English top flight.

