It’s Over, Want Final Transfer This Time – Southampton Star Out On Loan

Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt has insisted his time at Royal Antwerp is over, despite the Belgian club having an option to sign him permanently, and he is now looking for a final exit from St Mary's.



The centre-back made the move to Antwerp on a season-long loan deal last summer and the club can trigger a purchase option set at €8m to sign him permanently.













Hoedt though insists that his time at Antwerp is over as it is unrealistic to expect the Belgian side to pay such a fee in the current climate.



He believes that the option amount was already too high before the shutdown of football and has put the ball into Antwerp's court to confirm what he sees as the inevitable.





"You've written often enough that the purchase option is €8m and it is currently unrealistic for a Belgian club to pay it", Hoedt was quoted as saying by Dutch daily De Telegraaf.







"Even without the corona, I think it was too much.



"Antwerp can trigger the option until 31st May, but I know enough by now.





"The club only has to make a statement itself, but for me it means that my time at Antwerp is over."



Hoedt, whose move to Antwerp was his second loan away from Southampton, is clear that this summer he wants to leave the Premier League side on a permanent basis.



"That is the intention, yes [to look for a new club in a top league].



"I already have a number of offers from clubs in those competitions, but I have to wait, and consult with Southampton.



"What is clear is that I am not waiting for a year-long loan. I want a final transfer this time", the centre-back added.



Hoedt helped Antwerp to a finish of fourth in the Belgian top flight this season, with the campaign brought to an early close and Club Brugge declared champions.

