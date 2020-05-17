Tottenham Opposed To Selling 23-Year-Old, Player Leaves Jose Mourinho Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has been impressed by Tanguy Ndombele's dedication and work over the lockdown, and Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to sell him this summer.



Spurs splashed the cash to sign Ndombele from French side Lyon in the summer and he was taken to north London by Mauricio Pochettino.













Mourinho has been critical of the midfielder since he took over at Tottenham and it has been suggested that the club could look to offload him in the summer transfer window.



A potential player swap deal deal with Barcelona, which would see Ndombele move to the Camp Nou, has been floated.





However, according to football.london, Mourinho has been left happy with how Ndombele has dedicated himself during the lockdown period of individual training, along with how he has improved his fitness.







And as such, Tottenham are not planning to let the midfielder leave the club this summer.



The Premier League side will look for Ndombele to live up to his transfer fee over the course of the 2020/21 season.





Ndombele is still just 23 years old and has a contract with Tottenham which has another five years left to run.

