Barcelona Star Backs Criticism of Marcelo Bielsa

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has backed comments made by former Chile Under-20s boss Jose Sulantay criticising Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



Bielsa was in charge of the Chile national team from 2007 until 2011 and his work with the South American country has been lauded by many.













He was credited with changing Chile for the better throughout the period, but Sulantay feels that the praise is over the top as Bielsa has not won trophies outside Argentina, while he also stated there is not enough evidence he had the impact on the country some claim.



Vidal, a Chile international now on the books at Barcelona, shared Sulantay's comments and backed him by saying on an Instagram story: "Someone who says things straight."





Bielsa has coached Espanyol, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio, Lille and is now at Leeds, but is yet to pick up silverware.







He also had stints in Mexico at Atlas and Club America, but also came up short in the silverware stakes.



Bielsa could pick up a trophy this season however, with Leeds sitting top of the Championship table and on course to win the division.





It is unclear when the Championship will resume, but the EFL is planning for the league to play to a finish.

