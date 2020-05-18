Manchester City Press Accelerator For 18-Year-Old Uruguayan Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are pressing the accelerator on a move for 18-year old Penarol starlet Facundo Pellistri according to Spanish daily AS.



The Uruguayan wonderkid broke into Penarol’s first-team last season, with his performances catching the eye of scouts from European clubs.













Winger Pellistri has an €11m release clause in his contract, but the Citizens are reluctant to trigger it, due to the uncertainty around the football landscape.



Manchester City are looking to propose a cash payment of 50 per cent of the clause, with the remaining sum being paid in a series of add-ons based on the player’s performances and progress when he moves to England; they would also include a sell-on clause.





However, Manchester City want the playmaker to gain experience before including him in their first-team and are prepared to ship Pellistri out on loan to the country of his and his agent's choice, which is reported to be Spain.







The club would prefer that the player join a team where he can make regular first team appearances, as they want the player to have some European experience before he joins the likes of Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad.



Real Madrid have also been in the mix for Pellistri, but their interest in the Uruguayan wonderkid has cooled down in recent weeks, with Los Blancos not planning to make a move for the player at the moment.





Newcastle United are also keen, but in the midst of a takeover at present, which casts doubt on the project which Pellistri would be offered.



Pellistri has made 25 appearances for Penarol across all competitions in his two seasons at the club, scoring once and assisting three times, and is considered to be a bright prospect.

