Manchester United Flop Poised To Return, Serie A Giants Won’t Make Effort To Keep Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are set to send Alexis Sanchez back to Manchester United this summer.



Sanchez has flopped at Old Trafford after joining the Red Devils from Arsenal in the 2018 January transfer window.













He was sent out on loan to Serie A giants Inter last summer on a season-long loan deal, with the Nerazzurri hoping that the Chile international would rediscover his best in Italy.



However, Sanchez has struggled to make an impact at Inter and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri will not make a move to keep him in the summer.





The attacker will be returned to Manchester United, where he is under contract until the summer of 2022.







Sanchez has managed just nine appearances in Serie A for Inter over the course of the campaign, hitting the back of the net just once.



Injuries have not helped Sanchez's cause, but when fit he has failed to win over Inter boss Antonio Conte.





It remains to be seen if Sanchez has a future at Manchester United when he returns to a club where he has made 45 appearances and scored five goals.

