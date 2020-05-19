Arsenal Still Potential Destination For Bundesliga Star, Club Willing To Negotiate

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal could move forward with a swoop for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji in the summer after indicating their interest in him earlier this year.



The Gunners are expected to look to improve their defensive options in the summer and the club held talks over signing Akanji last summer.













However, Dortmund blocked his departure, choosing to keep hold of him after Abdou Diallo joined Paris Saint-Germain, and he has been a regular under coach Lucien Favre this season.



The Gunners have not gone away though and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, were again in touch in January with a view to a summer move.





Dortmund are willing to discuss letting Akanji depart this summer if an offer of between €25m and €30m is made for the defender.







The Bundesliga giants believe England could be a source of offers for the 24-year-old, who also attracted interest from Lyon in January.



Arsenal are claimed to still have Akanji in their sights and could make a play for him in the summer.





The defender has made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, with his tidy displays at centre-back seeing him pick up just a single yellow card.

