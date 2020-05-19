He’s Great Player – Former West Ham Star Hails Hammers Man For Adapting

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United loan star Antonio Nocerino concedes that it is not always easy for Italian players to settle in other European countries, but feels that Angelo Ogbonna has done well.



The 31-year-old joined the Hammers from Italian side Juventus in 2015, a year after Nocerino left the Premier League club.













Nocerino had to adapt to life in England at West Ham after playing for his whole career in Italy and knows what Ogbonna had to go through to do the same. He believes his countryman has succeeded and is one of the top five defenders in the Premier League.



“Ogbonna has a good mentality and is open to experiencing new things”, Nocerino explained to The Athletic.





“It is not always simple for Italian players to play in Europe but I’m happy for Ogbonna because he’s a great player and now he’s maybe one of the top five defenders in the Premier League."







Describing Ogbonna's physical traits, the former Italy international said that the defender reads the game well and will continue with his good work at the club.



"He’s strong, fast, reads the game well and I hope he continues to do well at West Ham.”





Ogbonna has clocked up 152 appearances for West Ham so far and will be looking to help the club stay in the Premier League if the season restarts next month.

