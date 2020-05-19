XRegister
19/05/2020 - 13:48 BST

I’m A Manchester United Fan – Blackburn Rovers Starlet

 




Blackburn Rovers starlet Jalil Saadi has revealed that he is a Manchester United supporter and has admitted that he looks up to Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba.

Although born in France, where he played for Toulouse, Saadi choose to pin his international colours to Morocco's mast.   


 



He made the switch to Blackburn in the summer of 2018 and has since been a member of the club's Under-18 squad.

The youngster is well aware of English football and has revealed that he counts himself as a Manchester United supporter.
 


"I’m a Manchester United fan", Saadi, a defensive midfielder by trade, explained to Blackburn's official site.



"I supported Toulouse when I was younger, but they are bottom of their league at the moment!"

The starlet also took time to reveal that France legend Zinedine Zidane was his idol growing up, though he saw the 47-year-old only during his later years and is now closely following Pogba's exploits.
 


"It was Zinedine Zidane, but I only saw him in the latter stages of his career.

"Since then, it’s been Paul Pogba. He’s someone I look up to."

Saadi managed 14 appearances for Blackburn's Under-18 side in the league this season, scoring two goals.
 