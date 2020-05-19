Lazio Press Accelerator, Want To Beat Competition To Everton Target Marash Kumbulla

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are pressing the accelerator on a swoop for Everton target Marash Kumbulla as they try to get ahead of the competition to land the Hellas Verona defender.



The 20-year old has risen through the ranks at Hellas Verona, making his debut for the first-team in August 2018 in a 2-0 loss to Catania in the Coppa Italia.













Kumbulla has attracted the attention of a host of Premier League clubs with his recent exploits, with Everton claimed to be the club currently showing the most interest in taking him to England this summer.



However, Serie A side Lazio are also interested in adding the defender to their ranks and they are now stepping up their efforts, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





It is claimed that Lazio sporting director Igli Tare wants to close the deal quickly and Kumbulla has already given his green light to a move to the capital.







Hellas Verona though want to earn €30m from Kumbulla's departure.



Lazio are not willing to go to €30m and are to try to negotiate a discount with their fellow Serie A club.





It remains to be seen if Lazio can stay one step ahead of the competition for Kumbulla's signature by quickly thrashing out a deal and signing the defender.

