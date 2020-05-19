Legend, He Helped Me Settle At West Ham – Former Hammer On Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Nocerino has revealed that Mark Noble played a key role in helping him to settle down after his move to West Ham United.



The 35-year-old had a short spell at the London Stadium in 2014 under the management of Sam Allardyce after joining on loan from AC Milan.













He only made ten appearances for the Hammers, but revealed that he still tunes in to watch West Ham in action, with the fact his friend Angelo Ogbonna is there being another factor.



Reflecting on his stint with the club, the former midfielder insisted that he is thankful to Noble for making the adaptation process easy for him at the London Stadium.





“I [still] watch West Ham games because I played for them and I’m also friends with Angelo Ogbonna", Nocerino explained to The Athletic.







"Mark Noble is a legend and he’s an amazing guy. He is Mister West Ham and when I joined the club Mark helped me settle."



The former Italy star admits though that he did not find himself suited to the way that Allardyce wanted to play football, noting the roles that Kevin Nolan and Andy Carroll had.





“Sam Allardyce plays a particular way and it’s different to my idea of soccer.



"I remember he would play with Kevin Nolan and Carroll and he would touch the ball all the time.



"I didn’t speak to Sam much. I spoke to the players more.



“It was a privilege to play for West Ham and I still have one of my shirts.



"I know it was only six months but it was an incredible experience.



"The fans were so passionate and I remember my first game, at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, and my wife was with the West Ham fans.



"This is what soccer is about when the supporters are passionate.”



Nocerino hung up his boots earlier this year and has taken a role within the academy of MLS club Orlando City.

