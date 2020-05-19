My Peak Is Coming, I Can Still Improve – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton’s Brazilian star Richarlison has admitted that he feels players always have room for improvement in their game regardless of what level they are playing at.



Richarlison has hit double digits in goals during his two seasons at the club, after he made the move from Watford in July 2018 for £50m, and the Toffees still have eight games left in their league campaign for the Brazilian to increase his figure this term.













The Brazilian international has been a regular for his side, being named in the starting line-up regularly by both Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.



Despite Richarlison being established in the side he believes that even at the highest level of the game players can continue to find weak spots and improve upon themselves.





At 23, the former Watford man is still young with his best years ahead of him, with the forward firm in his desire to be the best player he can possibly be and he is of the belief he is now entering the peak years of his career.







“I believe that we always have room to improve, regardless of the level we reach in the game”, Richarlison told Everton’s official site.



“I am only 23 and just starting my career.





“I have a lot to learn, especially in a team with so many good players and a tremendous coach.



"I want to take this opportunity to be the best player possible in every aspect.



“I believe I am coming into the peak years of my career.



“Although I am still young, I think at this age we are at the peak of our physical shape and that is when the great players really start to burn bright.”



Richarlison was linked with a move to Barcelona in January, after the Blaugrana made a reported bid of £85m which was turned down by the Toffees.

