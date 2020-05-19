Rangers Discussing Key Aspect of Deal To Keep Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are locked in negotiations with Genk over the transfer of loan star Ianis Hagi as the club look to make the loan deal permanent by triggering the purchase option in his contract for €5m.



Hagi made the move to Rangers in a six-month loan deal in January this year, with the Gers having an option to buy the player at the end of the deal for €5m.













The Romanian international has struggled to cement his place as a starter at Genk, but has found his feet at Ibrox, with the club keen to keep hold of the midfielder.



The Gers are now in talks with Genk over the exact payment structure of the deal to sign Hagi on a permanent basis, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.





Hagi’s contract with Genk runs through to the summer of 2024, but the club are willing to let the Romanian leave as he did not live up to expectations after his signing.







The 21-year old has made seven appearances for the Gers in the Scottish Premiership since making the move in January nabbing a goal and an assist in the process.



Hagi made an immediate impact in his first Europa League game for the Gers when they faced against Braga, as he found the back of the net two times in the game. He also registered an assist in the return leg against the Portuguese side.





Rangers finished the season in second place after the season was controversially declared as finished by the Scottish football authorities.

