Applied Themselves Excellently – Rangers Sporting Director Salutes Departing Trio

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has praised Andy Halliday, Jon Flanagan and Wes Foderingham for their application and commitment towards the Gers cause during their time at Ibrox.



The Scottish giants have confirmed that the trio will depart the club when their contracts expire this summer.













Both Halliday and Foderingham joined the Gers in 2015 and helped Rangers to secure their return to the Scottish Premiership, while they then continued to feature heavily during the club's first campaign back in the top flight.



However, under current manager Steven Gerrard, the duo found their chances limited and will now continue their careers elsewhere.





Former Liverpool star Flanagan was snapped up by Gerrard, but struggled to make an impact during his spell at Ibrox.







Sporting director Wilson feels the trio have gone above and beyond for Rangers and told the club's official site: “Andy, Wes and Jon have applied themselves excellently during my time here.



"I wish them nothing but the best in their next chapter.





"I am sure the fans will join me in thanking them for their contributions to Rangers."



Jason Holt, Jordan Rossiter and Jak Alnwick, who are currently out on loan, will also be leaving the club this summer.

