He Has Not Called Me – Chelsea Star’s Agent Tackles Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Jorginho's agent has insisted that the midfielder feels happy at Chelsea and revealed that he has not been called by Juventus technical director Fabio Paratici.



The Italy international midfielder has regularly been linked with a return to Serie A since making the move from Napoli to Chelsea in the summer of 2018.













Juventus are admirers of Jorginho and are mooted as being keen on him, but it is unclear if they will make a play for his signature this summer, especially in light of the changed financial landscape of football.



The 28-year-old's agent has insisted despite the speculation that he has not heard from Juventus chief Paratici and is sure his client is happy at Stamford Bridge.





Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli when asked about Juventus: "They are one of the main European teams; all players would like an experience in black and white.







"I have not heard from Paratici, so far he has not called me.



"Jorginho has a three-year contract with Chelsea, he is doing well in London."





Under Frank Lampard, Jorginho has made 37 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, chipping in with seven goals in the process.



The Italian has collected ten yellow cards in just 26 Premier League matches this term though.

