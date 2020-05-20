I’m Seeing Things I’ve Seen At Liverpool – Reds Star On Spell At Loan Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi has admitted Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is viewed as more than a legend at Mainz, where he is on loan, and has drawn comparisons between the German club and the Merseyside giants.



Awoniyi made the move to Mainz on a season-long loan deal in August 2019, with Liverpool looking to find him playing time in a big league.













Reds boss Klopp spent eleven years as a player at the German outfit and started his managerial career at the club as well.



Awoniyi has admitted the former Borussia Dortmund coach is viewed as more than a legend at Mainz, stressing fans around the city are still grateful to the 52-year old for his contributions.





The Nigerian also drew comparisons between Liverpool and Mainz, revealing that he has seen things at the German club which Klopp has put in place at Anfield.







"He's more than a legend here", Awoniyi told Liverpool’s official site.



"Everyone is so grateful for all he achieved for the club. The love they have for him at the club is unexplainable.





"When I came to the club, I was seeing a lot of stuff that I've seen in Liverpool as well.



“I believe it's just more of the same impact and the same process.



“I believe they are still living on the legacy."



Awoniyi has yet to make an appearance for the Reds, with the 22-year old also enjoying loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron and Gent.

