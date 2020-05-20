It’s Really Not Normal – Championship Star Lauds Liverpool Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City star Yan Dhanda has lauded former team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold and feels that the Liverpool man's assists record is "not normal" for a right-back.



Dhanda, 21-year-old, spent time in the youth ranks at Liverpool, where he turned out alongside Alexander-Arnold.













Alexander-Arnold has gone on to become one of the top right-backs in world football, winning the Champions League with the Reds last season, and Dhanda, picking his top team, had no doubt over including his former team-mate.



"It would have to be Trent here, I went to school with him and I played a lot of my academy football at Liverpool with him", Dhanda told Swansea's official site.





The Swansea attacking midfielder expanded on his choice by indicating his astonishment with the number of assists that Alexander-Arnold provides for his Liverpool team-mates from the position of right-back.







"It’s a no-brainer really, he has won the Champions League. He has to be the right-back.



"You look at his assists record and it’s really not normal for someone playing that position."





Since making his debut for the Reds in 2016 Alexander-Arnold has managed 125 appearances for the Merseyside giants, setting up 34 goals for his team-mates.



He could win the Premier League title this season if the league resumes.

