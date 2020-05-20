Liverpool Can Afford Kalidou Koulibaly Deal – Former Napoli Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Napoli star Andrea Dossena believes that Liverpool could have the ability to finance a big money move for Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.



The European and world champions have been linked with a sensational swoop for the Napoli defender, who they could pair with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence at Anfield, sending shockwaves across the football world.













Napoli could sell Koulibaly this summer, especially if Serie A restarts and they miss out on a spot in the Champions League for next season.



However, there have been question marks over whether Liverpool could complete a deal for Koulibaly given the financial effects of the suspension of football and the prospect of playing games behind closed doors.





Dossena, who played for both Napoli and Liverpool, feels that the Reds can though as they have no financial issues.







"If the league resumes, Napoli will hardly qualify for the next Champions League, so the Neapolitan club will be forced to give up some important players – the most eligible are Fabian [Ruiz] and Koulibaly", Dossena said on Radio Musica TV.



"Klopp is missing just one piece to complete a stratospheric squad and the Koulibaly-Van Dijk pairing could become a big barrier.





"Also, Liverpool have no economic problems and therefore the deal would be within the reach of the English club."



Liverpool have been tipped to snap up Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer, but that deal too is now in question as the Reds wait to see what the football landscape will look like going forward.

