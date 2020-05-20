Mauricio Pochettino Got This From Marcelo Bielsa – Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has insisted that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino gets his intensity and work ethic from Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.



Pochettino worked under the veteran Argentine tactician during his playing career, with his initial chance arising at Newell's Old Boys.













The duo worked together at international level and Bielsa has become a reference for many coaches operating in the modern day game, including Pochettino.



Rose, who feels that his former Tottenham boss is destined for one of the biggest jobs in club football, feels that his intensity and work ethic comes from Bielsa.





Asked on The Lockdown Tactics podcast whether Pochettino is destined for a big club job, Rose replied: "Without a doubt. Without a doubt.







"[That intensity] they all got it from Bielsa. I know Poch, he idolises Bielsa. They all got that work ethic from him."



Pochettino is currently out of work after being sacked by Tottenham, but has been tipped to return to the game soon.





While Pochettino managed in the Premier League earlier this season, Bielsa could be set to taste the top flight action next term, with Leeds sitting top of the Championship table.

