Maybe Celtic Would Have Been Good For Me, Ghana Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Ghana international Patrick Twumasi has admitted a move to Celtic could have been good for him, after he snubbed the Bhoys to sign for Spanish side Alaves.



Twumasi, a winger, now plies his trade at Turkish Super Lig club Gaziantep, having made the move from Alaves in August last year on loan.













The Ghana winger locked horns with the Bhoys in the Champions League with his then club Astana, where his performance caught the eye of now Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.



The 26-year old revealed Rodgers talked to him after the game and called him a few days later to discuss a potential move to Parkhead.





Twumasi admits he was interested in making the move to Celtic and feels it could have been good for him, but Alaves tempted him more.







"I remember I had an offer from Celtic, they really wanted me when I was in Astana because I played against them in the Champions League game and I did very well”, Twumasi was quoted as saying by Ghana Web.



"Rodgers spoke to me after the game and after some days he got my number and called me. He told me he wanted me at the club.





"Even though I was interested I was weighing the options on the table together with my agent and it happened that we settled on Alaves.



"Maybe Celtic would have been good for me but you never know, such things are bound to happen sometimes.”



Twumasi has made 23 appearances for Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig this season scoring five goals and registering five assists, with his side sitting ninth.

